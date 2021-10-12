-
A discussion with National Tsunami Warning Center experts.
-
-
Last week the three men seeking election to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly representing District 9, the South Peninsula, faced off in an online…
-
This week on The Coffee Table, host Jay Barrett welcomes representatives of the Homer Marine Trades Association, a local non-profit representing…
-
This week on the Coffee Table, host Jay Barrett talks with Alaska Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll of Homer about the Covid-19 Pandemic, herd immunity,…
-
KBBI will be hosting the 2nd Annual Concert on Your Lawn Saturday June, 19th live on air. On this episode of Coffee Table General Manager Josh Krohn and…
-
Coffee Table - June 9, 2021: Pride month celebrations and resources from Seward to Soldotna to HomerJune is LGBTQ Pride month and this week on the Coffee Table, you'll hear from Pride organizers in Homer, Soldotna and Seward about events and activism…
-
In advance of this Friday and Saturday’s spring membership drive, KBBI General Manager Josh Krohn, Development Director Loren Barrett and Board of…
-
This week's Coffee Table looks at the 2021 Homer Electric Association annual meeting and board of directors elections.Meet Keriann Baker, new spokesperson…
-
Join Lyn Maslow from Friends of the Homer Public Library in celebrating the 2021 Lifelong Learners, Deb Lowney and Larry Dunn.You'll hear from the…