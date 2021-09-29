Coffee Table -- Assembly Dist. 9 candidates face off over village issues

Last week the three men seeking election to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly representing District 9, the South Peninsula, faced off in an online forum put together by Kenai Peninsula Votes and Native People’s Action Fund. The candidates are Mike Tupper, Ashton Callahan and Dawson Slaughter.

There was a wide variety of questions, ranging from what the candidates would like to see the borough assembly do to address the Covid 19 pandemic to how they would work to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The forum was co-hosted by Alex Koplin of Kenai Peninsula Votes and Eden Romeo of Native People’s Action Fund.