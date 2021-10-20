Coffee Table - Earthquakes, Tsunamis, and You
A discussion with National Tsunami Warning Center experts.
On July 28, 2021, Alaska experienced the largest earthquake since 1965, magnitude 8.2, triggering a tsunami warning for the Southern coast of Alaska, including Homer. On this week’s Coffee Table, we have Dr. Summer Ohlendorf and Dave Snyder from the National Tsunami Warning Center to answer your questions about the event and warning, and advise on what could potentially happen in this scenario.