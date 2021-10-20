© 2021 KBBI
Coffee Table
Coffee Table - Earthquakes, Tsunamis, and You

Published October 20, 2021 at 10:47 AM AKDT
Coffee.jpg

A discussion with National Tsunami Warning Center experts.

On July 28, 2021, Alaska experienced the largest earthquake since 1965, magnitude 8.2, triggering a tsunami warning for the Southern coast of Alaska, including Homer. On this week’s Coffee Table, we have Dr. Summer Ohlendorf and Dave Snyder from the National Tsunami Warning Center to answer your questions about the event and warning, and advise on what could potentially happen in this scenario.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
