Vessels all over coastal Alaska have been without their trusted source of contact with the U. S. Coast Guard for months. The Coast Guard's VHF-FM…
A 75-year-old Mat-Su Valley man was killed in a Tuesday floatplane crash in Prince William Sound.Alaska State Troopers ID’ed the deceased as William…
It’s been just a handful of days since a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew member died. Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski died in an accident…
The federal government’s partial shutdown shows just how important basic government operations are to Alaska’s coastal communities.Most U.S. Coast Guard…
The U.S Coast Guard rescued two men from a pleasure cruiser Saturday in Prince William Sound. The F/V Gaillea ran aground roughly six miles off Busby…
The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a male Thursday that sustained a hand injury on a Prince William Sound fishing vessel. According to a press release, the…
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four mariners Sunday after the commercial fishing vessel Soulmate was disabled and began drifting 57 miles west of Kodiak…
The body of a missing Anchorage man was found Tuesday in waters near the Whittier Harbor. The Whittier Harbormaster reported Karl Stoltze, 53, overdue…
The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for an overdue boater near Whittier Sunday evening. A boater in a red 16-foot skiff went missing near Passage…