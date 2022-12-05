Coast Guard, NOAA seize illegally caught fish near Homer

The U.S. Coast Guard seized 117 pounds of illegally caught fish near Homer on Wednesday.

The law enforcement team from the USCG Cutter Naushon discovered the halibut aboard an unidentified commercial Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) halibut boat, according to a press release from the Coast Guard. The halibut, which was not documented in the vessel’s logbook, was also fileted so the size and number of fish couldn’t be determined.

The Coast Guard team seized the fish and escorted the boat to the Homer dock, where federal authorities with NOAA took possession of the catch.

The release said NOAA estimated the halibut is worth $3,510 and issued a $2,400 fine to the vessel's captain.

Seizures are relatively uncommon, according to Lt. Cmdr. Scott McCann. He said they've only had two halibut seizures this year.