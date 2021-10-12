-
The Kachemak Bay Science Conference and Kenai Peninsula Fish Habitat Symposium will be March 15th through the 18th .The conference is virtual this year…
Halibut anglers and the charter guide segment got some good news in an announcement from NOAA Fisheries this week when it announced new rules for Area 3A…
Longliners targeting Pacific Cod posted the highest poundage of halibut bycatch for the week of July 13, according to public data released by the National…
Another dead gray whale has washed up on Alaska’s shoreline, the fourth instance in recent weeks. The young whale was found on the Kenai Peninsula near…
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration removed a reference to renegotiating the “Halibut Treaty” between the U.S. and Canada from a press…