Coast Guard suspends search for Homer woman in Icy Strait

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for Lauren LeFree, 37, of Homer on Sunday night. LeFree went missing in Icy Strait on the north end of Chichagof Island west of Juneau.

The Coast Guard received a report that a woman in her 30s presumably fell from the fishing vessel Faithful last Saturday while it was moving from Gull Cove to Mud Bay.

Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee said the woman was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket.

They suspended the search after more than 24 hours. Two Coast Guard cutters, an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Sitka and more than 10 good Samaritan vessels searched about 233 square miles.