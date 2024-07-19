U.S. Coast Guard to Patrol Homer Waters This Summer
The U.S. Coast Guard will patrol the waters around Homer this summer with small-boat teams from Maritime Safety and Security Team Seattle.
The teams will use two 29-foot boats to monitor harbors, fishing areas, and busy waterways.
The Coast Guard will be visible on the water and may board vessels to check for compliance with regulations and safety standards.
Mariners should review safety and fishing requirements before operating in Kachemak Bay.