U.S. Coast Guard to Patrol Homer Waters This Summer

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:50 AM AKDT
With spring around the corner, the waters and shoreline of Kachemak Bay are essential feeding grounds for migrating birds winging their way north.

The U.S. Coast Guard will patrol the waters around Homer this summer with small-boat teams from Maritime Safety and Security Team Seattle.

The teams will use two 29-foot boats to monitor harbors, fishing areas, and busy waterways.

The Coast Guard will be visible on the water and may board vessels to check for compliance with regulations and safety standards.

Mariners should review safety and fishing requirements before operating in Kachemak Bay.
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
