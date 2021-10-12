-
On this week's Check the Pantry, host Jeff Lockwood jumps aboard his old boat the F/V Captain Cook for a day of purse seining for red salmon with skipper…
-
The fishing season is wrapping up in lower Cook Inlet, and Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologist Glenn Hollowell says it was a mixed bag for pink…
-
Commercial sockeye fishing in upper Cook Inlet will be decided on a day-by-day basis from here until the end of the season.“We’re going to provide the…
-
For years, the Ninilchik tribe has been seeking — and last week was granted — approval to use a more effective method of catching its subsistence…