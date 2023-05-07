Jeff LockwoodOperations Manager
Jeff Lockwood was KBBI's Operations Manager until October 2022.
Jeff Lockwood and Kevin Co fry up a batch of Dutch-Brooklyn-Homer-style French fries.
Jeff Lockwood sits down with the Grog Shop's Patrick Driscoll for a journey through Germany and beyond with the enigmatic, shapeshifting Riesling.
Jeff Lockwood makes short ribs three ways - red braised, 48-hour sous vide, and chili.
Jeff Lockwood is joined in the studio by Homer food and beverage stalwarts Teri Robl and Patrick Driscoll for a conversation about holiday cooking, cookbooks, Vienna sausage martinis, and how to cook a goat.
Jeff Lockwood stuffs and pickles beets, and puts them on a galette, while exploring how beets and banjos are similar.
Thanksgiving's in the air, so Jeff Lockwood tips his hat to pumpkin pie and makes pumpkin-pecan eclairs, then visits Teri Robl to make a pumpkin and black bean chili.
Host Jeff Lockwood makes a shrimp and blue crab gumbo with his mom, Patricia Lockwood, at his aunt Patsy Johnson's house in Iowa, LA, a couple of weeks…
It might get a bad rap these days, but rendered pig fat is still an excellent cooking medium. Jeff Lockwood uses it to make a pot pie, as well as…