Jeff Lockwood

Jeff Lockwood

Operations Manager

Jeff Lockwood was KBBI's Operations Manager until October 2022.

  • Check the Pantry: Potatoes
    Jeff Lockwood
    Jeff Lockwood and Kevin Co fry up a batch of Dutch-Brooklyn-Homer-style French fries.
  • Riesling grapes
    Check the Pantry: Riesling
    Jeff Lockwood
    Jeff Lockwood sits down with the Grog Shop's Patrick Driscoll for a journey through Germany and beyond with the enigmatic, shapeshifting Riesling.
  • Check the Pantry: Short Ribs
    Jeff Lockwood
    Jeff Lockwood makes short ribs three ways - red braised, 48-hour sous vide, and chili.
  • Coffee Table: Holiday Cooking
    Jeff Lockwood
    Jeff Lockwood is joined in the studio by Homer food and beverage stalwarts Teri Robl and Patrick Driscoll for a conversation about holiday cooking, cookbooks, Vienna sausage martinis, and how to cook a goat.
  • Stuffed Beets
    Check the Pantry: Beets
    Jeff Lockwood
    Jeff Lockwood stuffs and pickles beets, and puts them on a galette, while exploring how beets and banjos are similar.
  • Check the Pantry: Pumpkin
    Jeff Lockwood
    Thanksgiving's in the air, so Jeff Lockwood tips his hat to pumpkin pie and makes pumpkin-pecan eclairs, then visits Teri Robl to make a pumpkin and black bean chili.
  • Blue Crab
    Education
    Check the Pantry: Blue Crab
    Jeff Lockwood
    Host Jeff Lockwood makes a shrimp and blue crab gumbo with his mom, Patricia Lockwood, at his aunt Patsy Johnson's house in Iowa, LA, a couple of weeks…
  • Lard
    Education
    Check the Pantry: Lard
    Jeff Lockwood
    It might get a bad rap these days, but rendered pig fat is still an excellent cooking medium. Jeff Lockwood uses it to make a pot pie, as well as…
