Coffee Table: Holiday Cooking

Jeff Lockwood is joined in the studio by Homer food and beverage stalwarts Teri Robl and Patrick Driscoll for a conversation about holiday cooking, cookbooks, Vienna sausage martinis, and how to cook a goat.
