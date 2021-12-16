© 2021 KBBI
Coffee Table

Coffee Table: Holiday Cooking

Published December 16, 2021 at 10:25 AM AKST
Jeff Lockwood is joined in the studio by Homer food and beverage stalwarts Teri Robl and Patrick Driscoll for a conversation about holiday cooking, cookbooks, Vienna sausage martinis, and how to cook a goat.

Coffee Table
Jeff Lockwood
Jeff Lockwood spent years on fishing boats, oyster farms, and in kitchens before ending up at KBBI, first as a volunteer, then as the morning host, and now as the person who makes sure the sound goes to the right place. He's also the producer and host of Check the Pantry,
See stories by Jeff Lockwood
