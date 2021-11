Thanksgiving's in the air, so Jeff Lockwood tips his hat to pumpkin pie and makes pumpkin-pecan eclairs, then visits Teri Robl to make a pumpkin and black bean chili.

Produced by KBBI AM 890 in Homer, Alaska. First aired 11/21/21.