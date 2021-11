Host Jeff Lockwood makes a shrimp and blue crab gumbo with his mom, Patricia Lockwood, at his aunt Patsy Johnson's house in Iowa, LA, a couple of weeks after Hurricane Ida.

This season of Check the Pantry is made possible by the generous support of Bay Realty and The Grog Shop.

Produced by KBBI AM 890 in Homer, Alaska. First aired 10/3/21.