jeff lockwood

  • Blue Crab
    Education
    Check the Pantry: Blue Crab
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Host Jeff Lockwood makes a shrimp and blue crab gumbo with his mom, Patricia Lockwood, at his aunt Patsy Johnson's house in Iowa, LA, a couple of weeks…
  • Lard
    Education
    Lard
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    It might get a bad rap these days, but rendered pig fat is still an excellent cooking medium. Jeff Lockwood uses it to make a pot pie, as well as…
  • Liver mousse
    Education
    Chicken Liver
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    On this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood gets dirty with some rice and silky smooth with some chicken liver pate. Well, not as smooth as he'd like,…
  • Coffee Table
    Business
    Coffee Table - August 18, 2021: Alaska Food Hub
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    On this week's Coffee Table, KBBI's Jeff Lockwood speaks to Robbi Mixon and Kyra Harty from Alaska Food Hub, an online marketplace that connects eaters to…
  • Black Cod
    Education
    Black Cod
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Whether you call it black cod, sablefish, or something else entirely, Anaplopoma fimbria can always be called delicious. Jeff Lockwood makes black cod…
  • Vermouth
    Education
    Vermouth
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    On this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood sits down with vermouth enthusiast Matt Iverson of Turnagain Vines for an in-depth look at the many faces…
  • Smoked Salmon Chowder Poutine
    Education
    Cheese Curds
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    The Québécois classic poutine demands fresh, squeaky cheese curds, which are difficult to find in Alaska. Jeff Lockwood takes matters into his own hands,…
  • Ground beef
    Education
    Ground Beef
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    With grilling season upon us, Jeff Lockwood breaks out the grinder to see what grinding technique means for a hamburger patty. Plus buns and onion…
  • Green onions
    Education
    Green Onions
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Green onions are more than just a last-minute garnish. For this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood makes the classic Chinese snack scallion pancakes…
  • Wood
    Education
    Wood
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    It's hard to cook without fire, and you can't have fire without fuel. Wood's been the #1 choice throughout history. Jeff Lockwood is joined by former…
