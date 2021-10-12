-
Host Jeff Lockwood makes a shrimp and blue crab gumbo with his mom, Patricia Lockwood, at his aunt Patsy Johnson's house in Iowa, LA, a couple of weeks…
On this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood gets dirty with some rice and silky smooth with some chicken liver pate. Well, not as smooth as he'd like,…
On this week's Coffee Table, KBBI's Jeff Lockwood speaks to Robbi Mixon and Kyra Harty from Alaska Food Hub, an online marketplace that connects eaters to…
The Québécois classic poutine demands fresh, squeaky cheese curds, which are difficult to find in Alaska. Jeff Lockwood takes matters into his own hands,…
With grilling season upon us, Jeff Lockwood breaks out the grinder to see what grinding technique means for a hamburger patty. Plus buns and onion…
Green onions are more than just a last-minute garnish. For this week's Check the Pantry, Jeff Lockwood makes the classic Chinese snack scallion pancakes…
