The Southern Kenai Peninsula will be represented by a non-Republican for the first time in decades. That’s after independent Alaska House candidate Brent Johnson led incumbent Rep. Sarah Vance by less than 60 votes after ballot-counting ended Wednesday.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.