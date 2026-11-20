Schools across the Lower Kenai Peninsula get out early today; the local nonprofit known to many as KMTA, the Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area that runs from Beluga Point near Anchorage down the central Peninsula to Seward, has a new public reference name: Alaska Living Lands; and a fin whale that arrived in Seward this summer attached to the bow of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship died from blunt force trauma.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.