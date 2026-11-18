The Homer City Council appointed Bob Shavelson Monday to fill the seat left vacant after Shelly Erickson became mayor; the Seldovia City Council flipped a coin Monday to break a tie vote for a seat on the council; and on Saturday November 14th, Homer High School’s volleyball team took first place in the state championship match against Kenai Central High School, defending state title champions, at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

