Seldovia will settle a tied city council seat Monday, and it could come down to a coin flip; Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, the leading candidate for governor, just barely crested the important 50% mark in the latest election results the Alaska Division of Elections released Thursday; and Fairbanks drivers know the drill: watch for moose, squint through ice fog, and try not to hit a frost heave so hard that you catch air. Now, one company wants to see if its self-driving cars can handle all that, too.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.