Thursday Morning 11/12/2026

Almost 20,000 people have visited the Soldotna Field House since the facility opened last summer; and Democrat Mary Peltola increased her lead over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan again Tuesday, as election officials counted more than 24,000 additional votes.

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