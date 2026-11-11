Wednesday Evening 11/11/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly said goodbye to Homer’s Kelly Cooper, swore in her replacement and put another 500 thousand dollars toward a garbage shredder at its meeting last night; and almost 20,000 people have visited the Soldotna Field House since the facility opened last summer.

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