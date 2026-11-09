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KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 11/09/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published November 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST
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Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for the Kenai Peninsula from 11 p.m. tonight through noon Tuesday; and Homer Middle School Principal Meghan Redmond has recently received two awards: 2027 Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals (AASSP) Region III Principal of the Year as well as the state Principal of the Year.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez