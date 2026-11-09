Monday Evening 11/09/2026

Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for the Kenai Peninsula from 11 p.m. tonight through noon Tuesday; and Homer Middle School Principal Meghan Redmond has recently received two awards: 2027 Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals (AASSP) Region III Principal of the Year as well as the state Principal of the Year.

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