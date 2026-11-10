Tuesday Morning 11/10/2026

Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for the Kenai Peninsula through noon today; Shelly Erickson took over as Homer’s mayor last night, at the same city council meeting where members certified voters’ decision to keep the HART sales tax; and Homer Middle School Principal Meghan Redmond has recently received two awards: 2027 Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals (AASSP) Region III Principal of the Year as well as the state Principal of the Year.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.