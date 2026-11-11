Wednesday Morning 11/11/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly said goodbye to Homer’s Kelly Cooper, swore in her replacement and put another 500 thousand dollars toward a garbage shredder at its meeting last night; and on Friday November 6, the Kachemak Bay Campus held Semester by the Bay’s Marine Mammal Biology Student Symposium.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

