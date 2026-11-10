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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 11/10/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST
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Shelly Erickson took over as Homer’s mayor last night, at the same city council meeting where members certified voters’ decision to keep the HART sales tax; and on Friday November 6, the Kachemak Bay Campus held Semester by the Bay’s Marine Mammal Biology Student Symposium.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez