Tuesday Evening 11/10/2026

Shelly Erickson took over as Homer’s mayor last night, at the same city council meeting where members certified voters’ decision to keep the HART sales tax; and on Friday November 6, the Kachemak Bay Campus held Semester by the Bay’s Marine Mammal Biology Student Symposium.

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