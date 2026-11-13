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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 11/13/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:06 PM AKST
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The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Southcentral Alaska, including the Kenai Peninsula; Seldovia will settle a tied city council seat Monday, and it could come down to a coin flip; and Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, the leading candidate for governor, just barely crested the important 50% mark in the latest election results the Alaska Division of Elections released Thursday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez