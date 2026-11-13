Friday Morning 11/13/2026

Alaska has a long and storied history with animals: from the iconic Iditarod sled dog race to a cat named Stubbs serving as the mayor of Talkeetna. But the veterinarians that look after those animals are in short supply.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.