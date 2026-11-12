Thursday Evening 11/12/2026

Alaska has a long and storied history with animals: from the iconic Iditarod sled dog race to a cat named Stubbs serving as the mayor of Talkeetna. But the veterinarians that look after those animals are in short supply.

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