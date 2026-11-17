The Homer City Council appointed Bob Shavelson yesterday to fill the seat left vacant after Shelly Erickson became mayor; the Seldovia City Council flipped a coin yesterday to break a tie vote for a seat on the council; and on Saturday November 14th, Homer High School’s volleyball team took first place in the state championship match against Kenai Central High School, defending state title champions, at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.