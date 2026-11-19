The statewide board that advises the Alaska Marine Highway System supports studying a winter ferry service between the Aleutian Island communities of Cold Bay and Unalaska; and the Federal Aviation Administration grounded thousands of flights across the country last week due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

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