Schools across the Lower Kenai Peninsula get out early Friday; the local nonprofit known to many as KMTA, the Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area that runs from Beluga Point near Anchorage down the central Peninsula to Seward, has a new public reference name: Alaska Living Lands; and a fin whale that arrived in Seward this summer attached to the bow of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship died from blunt force trauma.

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