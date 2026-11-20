The Southern Kenai Peninsula will be represented by a non-Republican for the first time in decades. That’s after independent Alaska House candidate Brent Johnson led incumbent Rep. Sarah Vance by less than 60 votes after ballot-counting ended Wednesday.

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