Friday Morning 10/23/2026

Kenai Peninsula school board members will get the chance to review a proposed Soldotna elementary charter school; and a Chinook salmon run in Kodiak has become the first test case for one big question – whether hatcheries can play a part in saving wild salmon.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.