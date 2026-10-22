Thursday Evening 10/22/2026

Kenai Peninsula school board members will get the chance to review a proposed Soldotna elementary charter school; and a Chinook salmon run in Kodiak has become the first test case for one big question – whether hatcheries can play a part in saving wild salmon.

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