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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 10/20/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published October 20, 2026 at 10:22 PM AKDT
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Around 200 people packed into Kenai’s Challenger Learning Center on Saturday for a Republican “Get Out the Vote” event; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is considering capping the amount of pink and chum eggs hatcheries are allowed to take from parent fish.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez