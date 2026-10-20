Tuesday Evening 10/20/2026

Around 200 people packed into Kenai’s Challenger Learning Center on Saturday for a Republican “Get Out the Vote” event; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is considering capping the amount of pink and chum eggs hatcheries are allowed to take from parent fish.

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