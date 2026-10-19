Monday Evening 10/19/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will take public comment on a proposal to set new rules for cloud seeding and other weather-modification activities on borough land; and the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic received State of Alaska Rural Health Transformation Funding to launch the maternal health pilot program “Bridging the Distance.”

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