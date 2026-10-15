Thursday Evening 10/15/2026

The Kenai Peninsula SalmonFest launches a new ‘Season of Giving’ by committing $15,000 in donations over the months of October, November and December to organizations and initiatives making a difference across Alaska; and as a potentially historic El Niño heats up, snow predictions across Alaska this winter are…“unfortunate.”

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