Wednesday Morning 10/14/2026

After months of back-and-forth, negotiations and uncertainty, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has hashed out a hodgepodge plan to keep some of its swimming pools open; and if it seems like you’re getting more political calls and text messages than ever before, it’s not just in your head. Politicians – and their supporters – rely on cheap, easy text messages and survey calls to fundraise, get out the vote, and collect data – And as Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor found out, the more races matter, the more they do it.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

