Tuesday Morning 10/13/2026

Property owners and renters can now use live traps on their land in city limits after the Homer City Council voted last night to change city code; and the Techstars Startup Weekend was held in Seward over the first weekend of October.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.