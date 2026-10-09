Friday Evening 10/09/2026

Ye Olde Harvest Festival, also called the Homer Renaissance Fair, returned to Karen Hornaday Park last weekend for its third year; and the head of NASA visited the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island for the first time in his career this week.

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