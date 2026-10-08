Thursday Evening 10/08/2026

Council members will decide Monday whether to allow live traps for pest animals like rabbits and mice in Homer; the Seward City Council could get a new member, per unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election; and flu numbers are on the rise in Alaska. State health officials say the flu season is off to an early start, and could be moderately severe.

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