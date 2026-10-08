Thursday Morning 10/08/2026

The Trump Administration has reinterpreted language in the federal Endangered Species Act that would allow for the incidental killing of endangered species and habitat loss; and Alaska transportation officials want your input on the lineup of projects they hope to fund over the next four years.

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