Friday Morning 10/09/2026

Council members will decide Monday whether to allow live traps for pest animals like rabbits and mice in Homer; the Seward City Council could get a new member, per unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election; and flu numbers are on the rise in Alaska. State health officials say the flu season is off to an early start, and could be moderately severe.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.