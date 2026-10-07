Wednesday Morning 10/07/2026

The Assembly passed three ordinances Tuesday and set an October 20 hearing on two spending items; and Homer’s Pratt Museum will hold their annual “Ritz” celebration and fundraiser at Homer’s Porcupine Theater on Saturday October 10th from 6-9 PM.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

