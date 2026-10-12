Monday Evening 10/12/2026

The Techstars Startup Weekend was held in Seward over the first weekend of October; and after months of back-and-forth, negotiations and uncertainty, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has hashed out a hodgepodge plan to keep some of its swimming pools open.

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