Monday Morning 10/12/2026

Ye Olde Harvest Festival, also called the Homer Renaissance Fair, returned to Karen Hornaday Park earlier this month for its third year; and the head of NASA visited the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island for the first time in his career last week

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.