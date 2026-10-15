Thursday Morning 10/15/2026

Seward voters elected one incumbent and one newcomer to their city council during last week’s municipal election; and the Alaska Historical Society held their annual conference, “New Directions in Alaska History,” at Homer’s Kachemak Bay Campus last week with people and speakers attending from across the state.

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