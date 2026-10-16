Friday Morning 10/16/2026

The Kenai Peninsula SalmonFest launches a new ‘Season of Giving’ by committing $15,000 in donations over the months of October, November and December to organizations and initiatives making a difference across Alaska; and as a potentially historic El Niño heats up, snow predictions across Alaska this winter are…“unfortunate.”

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.