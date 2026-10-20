Tuesday Morning 10/20/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will take public comment on a proposal to set new rules for cloud seeding and other weather-modification activities on borough land; and the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic received State of Alaska Rural Health Transformation Funding to launch the maternal health pilot program “Bridging the Distance.”

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.