Wednesday Evening 10/21/2026

A Homer youth wilderness group is showing the documentary Arctic Daughter at the Porcupine Theater Sunday at 6 p.m; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed new rules last night for anyone who wants to use borough land for weather modification, like cloud seeding.

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