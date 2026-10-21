Wednesday Morning 10/212026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed new rules last night for anyone who wants to use borough land for weather modification, like cloud seeding; and around 200 people packed into Kenai’s Challenger Learning Center on Saturday for a Republican “Get Out the Vote” event.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

